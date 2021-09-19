Red Wings lose 7-3 to Columbus to conclude prospects tournament

Detroit — The Red Wings ended their three-game run in the NHL Prospects Tournament Sunday in Traverse City with a 7-3 loss to Columbus.

Chase Pearson, Pasquale Zito and Mason Ward scored for the Wings, who finished 1-2 in the 2021 tournament.

The Wings didn't dress forwards Lucas Raymond (team-leading three goals) and Jonatan Berggren for precautionary reasons after both suffered injuries in Saturday's loss to St. Louis.

Ben Simon, the Grand Rapids Griffins' coach, wasn't sure if Raymond and Bergrren would be ready for Wings' training camp that begins Wednesday.

"We erred on the safe side," said Simon, who coached the Wings' prospect team in the tournament.

With a depleted lineup and minimal practice time, it was difficult at times to gauge the development of the Wings in this tournament.

"We had one practice and played three games in four nights, with a pregame skate mixed in between, so there's only so much you can try and throw at them structural and system-wise for them to digest," Simon said. "Over the course of the three games we played, there was improvement in the things we did show them after games. In terms of the group itself, extremely hard working, a young group this year, but it's a competitive group."

Sunday's game was delayed in the first period when defenseman Jared McIsaac lost consciousness after a hit into the boards by Columbus forward James Malatesta.

McIsaac was stretchered off the ice and was awake and alert. The Wings also said in a statement that McIsaac had feeling in all his extremities.

As a precautionary measure, he was transported to a local hospital for observation.

"Jared took a pretty significant hit in the first period, he hit his head on the glass, hit his head on the ice, lost consciousness for a little bit," Simon said. "But (McIsaac) went to the hospital and was evaluated and is doing well. He's moving his arms and legs and he's coherent and talking.

"It's not as bad as it initially looked. Obviously it's a scary situation when a guy does that but he was talking with our trainers."

Simon said McIsaac was not hospitalized and was expected to be back at the hotel Sunday evening.

The Red Wings open training camp Wednesday in Traverse City.

