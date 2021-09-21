Red Wings sign veteran forward Bobby Ryan to tryout

Detroit —The Red Wings have added another body for training camp and exhibition season — and perhaps beyond.

They've signed forward Bobby Ryan to a professional tryout, extending an opportunity for the veteran to make the opening night roster.

Ryan, 34, spent last season with the Wings, scoring seven goals with seven assists (14 points) in 33 games before his season ended because of surgery on a deteriorated tendon in his right tricep.

Ryan was an unrestricted free agent this past summer, but was not signed.

If Ryan, who has scored 261 goals in 866 games in his NHL career, shows he's healthy, there might be a slim path of making the roster. Injuries during the exhibition season could also create roster spots.

The Red Wings have physicals and a charity golf tournament Wednesday — and open the on ice portion of training camp Thursday in Traverse City.

