Red Wings' Jakub Vrana arrives for first practice, injures shoulder
Ted Kulfan
The Detroit News
Traverse City — Jakub Vrana returned to Red Wings' practice Saturday — and quickly departed.
Vrana, who arrived Saturday after encountering visa issues this week, was on the ice for approximately 10 minutes before injuring a shoulder, coach Jeff Blashill said.
Vrana will be further evaluated and isn't scheduled to play in Sunday's Red & White scrimmage.
On a team looking for offense this season, losing Vrana would be a concern.
Vrana, after arriving from Washington in a deal for Anthony Mantha at the trade deadline in March, scored eight goals in 11 games for the Wings, including a four-goal game.
