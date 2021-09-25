Red Wings' Jakub Vrana arrives for first practice, injures shoulder

Traverse City — Jakub Vrana returned to Red Wings' practice Saturday — and quickly departed.

Vrana, who arrived Saturday after encountering visa issues this week, was on the ice for approximately 10 minutes before injuring a shoulder, coach Jeff Blashill said.

Vrana will be further evaluated and isn't scheduled to play in Sunday's Red & White scrimmage.

On a team looking for offense this season, losing Vrana would be a concern.

Vrana, after arriving from Washington in a deal for Anthony Mantha at the trade deadline in March, scored eight goals in 11 games for the Wings, including a four-goal game.

