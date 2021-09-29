Veteran Bobby Ryan makes statement in 4-3 Wings' shootout victory in Chicago

Bobby Ryan made an excellent statement that he deserves to be on the opening night Red Wings' roster.

In camp on a professional try-out, Ryan tied the game late then scored the clinching goal in the shootout, leading the Wings to a 4-3 shootout victory over Chicago.

The Wings won the shootout 3-2 with Adam Erne, Taro Hirose and Ryan scoring goals.

SUMMARY: Red Wings 4, Blackhawks 3 (SO)

Ryan, who ended last season because of triceps surgery and went unsigned as a free agent over the summer, tied the game 3-3 at 18:09 of the third period. Erne, with his second assist of the night, found Ryan alone near the post for the tying goal.

Michael Rasmussen and Mitchell Stephens, two forwards who had good training camps in Traverse City, scored the other Wings goals.

Dominik Kubalik, Brandon Hagel and Jujhar Khaira had Chicago goals.

The Wings split the workload in net, with goaltender Thomas Greiss stopping 12 of 15 shots, while Calvin Pickard stopped all 24 shots he faced in relief including several sparkling saves in overtime. Pickard then stopped two of four Chicago shooters in the shootout.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 30 of 33 shots for the Blackhawks.

Rasmussen opened the scoring at 6:27 of the first period.

Erne found Rasmussen driving all alone to the net, and Rasmussen finished the play beating Lankinen. Jordan Oesterle drew the other assist.

Stephens cut the Blackhawks' lead to 3-2 at 4:13 of the second period. Stephens took a pass from Ryan off a rush and snapped a shot from the dot past Lankinen. Ryan and Hirose drew assists.

The Wings were 0-for-1 on the power play, while killing all five Chicago power plays.

The Wings host Buffalo Thursday.

