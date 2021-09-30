Red Wings lose Jakub Vrana to shoulder surgery; he'll miss at least 4 months

Detroit — What a gut punch to begin the Red Wings' season.

Coach Jeff Blashill said Thursday morning after the morning skate forward Jakub Vrana will miss a minimum of four months because of shoulder surgery.

Vrana arrived in Traverse City in time for Saturday morning's practice, and about 10 minutes into the workout, left the ice due to shoulder pain.

Vrana hasn't been on the ice since then, seeing a specialist earlier in the week for further evaluation.

After arriving from Washington in a deal for Anthony Mantha at the trade deadline in March, Vrana, 25, made an immediate offensive impact.

In 11 games with the Wings, Vrana had eight goals and three assists, including a four-goal game, giving a stagnant Wings offensive attack a jolt.

Vrana, a restricted free agent, signed a three-year contract worth $15.75 million ($5.25 million salary cap hit) in August.

With Vrana now out for most of the season, it creates a ripple effect throughout the Wings' lineup.

A player such as Filip Zadina, who struggled last season offensively, will be counted to produce much more than the six goals he scored last season.

Vrana's absence also creates at least one job among the forwards, with players such as Bobby Ryan, in camp on a professional tryout, and youngsters Lucas Raymond and Joe Veleno all in contention for a regular spot.

Ryan had a goal and an assist, as well as the shootout winner, in Wednesday's 4-3 exhibition victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

