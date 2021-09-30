Raymond, Fabbri lead attack as Red Wings cruise 6-2

Detroit — The Red Wings want Lucas Raymond to be noticeable, make an impact, and be one of the best players on the ice when he is playing these exhibition games.

If Raymond does that, he'll be on the opening-night roster.

One game in, Raymond was very noticeable.

Raymond scored a goal in his exhibition season debut, helping the Red Wings to a 6-2 victory over Buffalo at Little Caesars Arena.

Robby Fabbri (two goals, including an empty netter), Troy Stecher, Luke Witkowski and Jon Martin added the other goals, but it was Raymond who the fans came to see — along with defenseman Moritz Seider — and fans likely went home happy.

With the news Thursday that Jakub Vrana will miss at least four months due to shoulder surgery, the Wings will need goal-scoring ability from someone.

Raymond is beginning to show it could be from him.

In the second period, just 23 seconds after Robby Fabbri got the Wings on the scoreboard tying the game, Raymond gathered a loose puck near the dot, skated into the slot, and whistled a shot past Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Raymond, who also had an assist on Fabbri's empty net goal, talked after Thursday's morning skate about how excited he was playing at Little Caesars Arena.

“It’ll be a lot of fun playing here,” said Raymond, Thursday morning. “It’s something I dreamt of since I was drafted. To finally be here, to be able to play (Thursday) will be an incredible feeling.

“Of course, there’s nerves the first game of the season, but just trying to treat it like every game and be calm. To be in this arena in a Red Wings jersey is really special.”

Forward Dylan Larkin, who didn't play Thursday as the Wings continue to bring Larkin along slowly after a late-season neck injury, talked in training camp about the maturity of young players such as Raymond and Seider.

“He’s a special player,” Larkin said. “You see with him, and Lucas Raymond as well, they’re smart players, smart guys. They work extremely hard. You see those high-end skill guys, they’ve played pro, they understand the game.

"So watching them skate with NHL players, they seem to fit right in and it’s great to see.”

As with most young players arriving from Europe, the smaller rink in North America has been a challenge.

“It’s a huge tempo difference, which I’m getting used to,” Raymond said. “I like the playing style. It’s fun, fast hockey, lots of shooting. You can be a threat almost anywhere in the zone.”

Fabbri, who also had a fine game, Raymond and Stecher scored three goals in a span of 3 minutes 22 seconds to erase a 1-0 Buffalo lead.

Witkowski made it 4-2 after Pius Sutter (three assists) won a draw, got the puck to Witkowski, who snapped a shot top shelf, at 17:01 of the second period.

The Wings split the goaltending between Alex Nedeljkovic and Victor Brattstrom.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 6, Sabres 2

Nedeljkovic stopped 17 of 19 shots, allowing goals to Rasmus Asplund — Nedeljkovic got beat five-hole, one he'd likely want back — and Arttu Ruotsalainen (power play).

Brattstrom stopped all 13 shots he faced.

Forward Joe Veleno, also battling for a roster spot along with Raymond and Bobby Ryan, given the Vrana injury, centered a line Thursday, a position the Wings would prefer to see Veleno at rather than on the wing, which has been talked about this training camp.

“Ultimately, we’d like to see him at center, we want him to get reps at center,” Blashill said. "We’d prefer him to play center. Eventually at some point does he move to the wing? Any center can ultimately move to the wing. It’s harder to go the other way.

"Right now, we’re going to focus on him as a center as we go through camp.”

