Detroit's Jalen Smereck 'really angry' with UHL's 13-game suspension for racist gesture

Detroit native Jalen Smereck said he was "really angry, disappointed" with the Ukrainian Hockey League's 13-game suspension and a fine to Andrei Denyskin for a racist gesture towards Smereck in a UHL game between HC Kremenchuk and HC Donbass on Sunday.

In an interview with TSN Canada on Thursday, the 24-year-old former defenseman with the Flint Firebirds, Oakland Grizzlies and Little Caesars said he was "kind of heartbroken" when Denyskin wasn't banned for the rest of the season.

"I figured this would be a time to really step up to the plate and show that Ukraine isn’t a place where this is tolerated," Smereck told TSN.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Smereck said he "will not play another game in the (UHL) until Andrei Denyskin is suspended and removed from the league."

On Thursday, Smereck said "my plan isn't really to play too much."

HC Donbass has two games scheduled in the Champions Hockey League this month. He said he would consider playing in those league games but "I won’t play another game in the Ukrainian Hockey League."