Suter, Bertuzzi highlight Red Wings 4-2 rally over Pittsburgh

Detroit — There's only one exhibition game left and everyone is pretty excited about that.

Players are counting the hours until the real games begin next week and at this point, no one can blame them.

There were stretches Thursday where the Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins were probably guilty of trying to advance the clock and calendar. But there was a game to be played, and thank goodness for Joe Veleno's late third-period goal, giving the Wings a 4-2 victory and squashing the need for overtime.

Veleno, at the right dot, took a pass from Gustav Lindstrom and one-timed a blast high over Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith at 15:28 of the third period.

Tyler Bertuzzi, in his first game since January and coming off back surgery, capped things with an empty-net goal.

Pius Suter, who has looked like a productive, understated free-agent signing by general manager Steve Yzerman, and Filip Hronek added Wings goals. Goalie Thomas Greiss stopped 22 shots.

The Wings improved to 4-3-0 in the exhibition season, and stopped a three-game losing streak.

Drew O'Connor (power play) and Dominik Simon answered for the Penguins.

The Wings outshot Pittsburgh 37-24,

Simon's partial breakaway tied the game at 2 at 10:20 of the third period.

But Veleno, battling for a spot on the opening night roster, helped his case with his second goal of the preseason.

The Penguins brought quite a few players from their minor-league team and barely resembled the roster that defeated the Wings 5-1 Sunday.

But the scrappy the Penguins kept it close.

Suter's goal came two seconds after a Wings' power play expired.

Suter pounced on a rebound off DeSmith at the edge of the crease, opening the scoring.

It was the second goal, with four assists, for Suter this preseason, after signing a two-year contract in the offseason. Suter had 14 goals with 13 assists in Chicago last season, but the Blackhawks declined to re-sign him, making Suter an unrestricted free agent.

In a few exhibition games Suter appears capable of handling a prominent offensive role — which he was in searching for.

"There's opportunity here, there are some spots open," said Suter, earlier in training camp. "I want to play and I also want to help the team grow. There's a lot of guys around my age (25) that you can grow up together and gain experience and win more games every year and go from there.

"They were interested in me and I felt it was a good spot and a great organization with a lot of history and definitely will be fun."

Suter has been impressive in his ability to play in all three zones, with an ability to create offense though not blessed with exceptional speed or size.

"He's smart," said coach Jeff Blashill this preseason. "He's a playmaker. He's strong on his stick for a guy that's a little bit undersized. He can obviously play power play, play penalty kill, so he's got a lot of attributes. He's been impressive so far.

"He's a very heady player. He won't wow you physically and doesn't shoot it a million miles, doesn't skate like crazy. But he's a real heady player and super smart. He knows where to be offensively and defensively."

Hronek pushed the Wings lead to 2-1 at 6:06 of the second period. He pounced on a puck that glanced off the glass near the blue line, skated to near the hashmarks and blistered a shot past DeSmith.

Pittsburgh sliced the lead to 2-1 on a goal by O'Connor, who has been the revelation of Penguins' camp.

O'Connor took a pass between the hashmarks and snapped a shot that glanced off Greiss and into the net at 10:20 of the second period, O'Connor's third goal of the exhibition season.

Bertuzzi, in his exhibition debut for the Wings and had 16 minutes of ice time playing on a line with Suter and Lucas Raymond

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan