Red Wings' Moritz Seider headed to Olympics with Team Germany

Detroit — Moritz Seider has yet to play in an NHL regular-season game — but he's headed to the Olympics.

Team Germany announced Friday that Seider is part of their three-man provisional list ahead of the February 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Joining Seider were Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl and Seattle goaltender Phillip Grubauer. All three players will be making their Olympic debuts in Beijing.

The IIHF and NHL/NHLPA have requested all participating teams to provide a list of three provisional NHL players ahead of the Olympic Games. The final team rosters will be announced in January..

Seider, 20, was selected sixth overall by the Red Wings in the 2019 NHL Draft. The young defenseman scored seven goals and had 28 points in 41 games with Rogle in Sweden last season, while being named the best defensemen in the Swedish Elite League.

Seider is on track to make his NHL debut Thursday when the Red Wings open the season hosting the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Thus far, Seider is the only Red Wings player to be named to any country's provisional list.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan