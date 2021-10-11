Red Wings release Bobby Ryan from tryout, roster settling into shape

Detroit — The Red Wings' roster is beginning to take shape, with one big domino Monday possibly settling some things.

Bobby Ryan, who was in camp on a professional tryout, was released, likely creating a spot for rookie forward Lucas Raymond.

Coach Jeff Blashill said the team will evaluate up until the 5 p.m. deadline to make final determinations.

Michael Rasmussen, Givani Smith and Adam Erne are all battling injuries. Whether any of them go on the injured list or are ready to play Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning will be factors.

Ryan, 34, had two goals in six exhibition games with two assists. But the Wings may be going younger with the lineup.

"I wish Bobby a ton of luck going forward, he's a great person and player, but that's the decision we made," Blashill said. "I hope he did (earn an NHL contract elsewhere). He is a real good person and hockey player. It was a tough call. They're all tough decisions, but I like it when you get forced into some tough decisions."

Ryan had seven goals and seven assists with the Wings last season before triceps surgery.

Raymond appears to have made the team, but because of the other players being injured and their status unknown, he could still be sent down to Grand Rapids on Monday and be recalled later in the week.

Raymond was skating on the top line during Monday's practice with Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi.

Joe Veleno also practiced Monday, but unless multiple injuries force Wings forwards out of the lineup, Veleno could be on the odd man out.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan