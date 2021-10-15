Wings' Dylan Larkin set for hearing with NHL; suspension could be coming

Detroit — Dylan Larkin was scheduled to have a hearing Friday with the NHL's player-safety board following his match penalty Thursday night against Tampa Bay's Mathieu Joseph.

Larkin was checked from behind by Joseph into the boards in the second period of the Wings' 7-6 overtime loss at Little Caesars Arena. Larkin got up and sucker-punched Joseph to the side of his head. Joseph was assessed a roughing minor for his hit, while Larkin was given a match penalty for what officials deemed a deliberate attempt to injure.

Match penalties bring an automatic hearing with the NHL, and some sort of suspension is likely. Larkin was ejected following his punch in Thursday's season opener.

Larkin's season ended prematurely in 2020-21 when Dallas' Jamie Benn crosschecked him in the neck after a face-off. Larkin missed the final few weeks of the season, and went through a long rehab in the summer.

“Dylan’s obviously coming off what he’s coming off with the injury, then he gets hit from behind into the boards, so he’s going to be upset," Wings coach Jeff Blashill said.

"I mean, a punch with a glove on, I don’t know, maybe I’m old school, I don’t think I am, there’s lots of punches without gloves on.

"It’s way different if a guy hits a guy with his glove off than with his glove on.

"So to me, I’d be surprised (of any suspension). But I’m not the NHL.”

