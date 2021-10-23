Saturday's state hockey: UM-MSU to renew rivalry on ice one week after football battle

Detroit News

First, it's Michigan-Michigan State on Saturday in the football matchup of Big Ten undefeated teams at Spartans Stadium in East Lansing.

Then, the week after, the inter-state hockey rivalry heats up with a weekend series, Friday at Yost Arena in Ann Arbor on Nov. 5 and then the next day at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing.

On Saturday, the Spartans (3-2-1) lost for the first time in five games with a 4-0 loss against the UMass Lowell River Hawks in Lowell, Mass.

Michigan State's four-game unbeaten streak included a pair of wins over Miami University by scores of 3-1 and 2-1, a 5-1 victory against Air Force and a 2-2 tie against the River Hawks on Friday.

The Spartans will be at Ohio State this weekend for a pair of games before facing off against the Wolverines on Nov. 5-6.

On Saturday, the No. 1-ranked Wolverines (5-1) defeated Western Michigan 3-2 on a goal by Nick Blankenburg in overtime in Kalamazoo.

Nolan Moyle and Brendan Brisson scored the other goals and Erik Portillo made 33 saves. Ethen Frank and Drew Worrad replied for the No. 17-ranked Broncos. Michigan will host Wisconsin on Thursday and Friday at Yost Arena.

The Wolverines lead the all-time series against Michigan State 166-137-24 with the Spartans ending a five-game losing streak against Michigan with a 3-2 win in 2021. In the previous five games, the Wolverines outscored MSU 24-2.

In the 327 all-time games, Michigan's longest winning streak against Michigan State is 33 games (32-0-1) from 1928-1957.