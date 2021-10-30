Red Wings can't complete comeback, lose 5-4 in Toronto

Toronto — This time the Red Wings couldn't complete the comeback from two goals behind, as they had done twice this week.

But they sure came close.

The Wings fell 5-4 Saturday to the Toronto Maple Leafs, twice slicing a two-goal Toronto lead to one goal in the third period thanks to plays from Joe Veleno, just recalled earlier in the day — but not being able to tie the score.

Toronto's Mitch Marner converted a Nick Leddy turnover, tapping the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss at 17 minutes, 55 seconds of the third period — Marner's first goal this season — giving the Leafs a 5-3 lead.

But the Wings stayed with it, and with Greiss pulled, Filip Hronek slapped a shot through a screen, cutting the lead to 5-4 with 28 seconds remaining.

Filip Zadina (power play), Veleno and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Wings.

Veleno was playing in his first NHL game this season after being recalled from Grand Rapids - Veleno drove to Toronto with general manager Steve Yzerman - cut the Leafs lead to 3-2 at 1:36 of the third period, just a little over a minute after Toronto had taken a two -goal lead.

Michael Rasmussen got the puck behind the net and fed Veleno in front, who quickly snapped a shot past Leafs goalie Petr Mrazek.

BOX SCORE: Maple Leafs 5, Red Wings 4

Veleno appeared energized after his goal, with several fine shifts, then set up Namestnikov at 10:11, cutting the Toronto lead to 4-3.

Veleno was recalled after Tyler Bertuzzi was unavailable to play in Canada because of his being unvaccinated, and Adam Erne was hurt Friday.

John Tavares had a three-point night for the Leafs, spurring Toronto.

Tavares notched his third point of the night, and first goal, converting on a 2-on-1 rush with Alex Kerfoot at 7:47, giving Toronto a 4-2 lead at the time.

Kerfoot had given the Leafs the 3-1 lead, scoring 17 seconds into the third period.

Michael Bunting (power play) and Jake Muzzin added Toronto goals, both scoring in the waning seconds of the first two periods.

MORE: Red Wings recall Joe Veleno from Grand Rapids with Tyler Bertuzzi unavailable

Bunting scored at 19:43 of the second period, breaking a 1-1 tie. Jason Spezza got the puck on the flanks and shot-passed to Bunting in the slot, who redirected the puck past Greiss.

Zadina had tied the game 1-1 with his second goal, on the power play, one-timing a pass from Moritz Seider at 6:49 of the second period.

Muzzin scored with 14 seconds left in the first period, beating Greiss from the dot.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan