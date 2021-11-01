Wings' Dylan Larkin not available to practice, status for Tuesday unclear

Montreal — The Red Wings might be without another significant piece of the lineup Tuesday when they face the slumping Montreal Canadiens.

Dylan Larkin didn't participate in Monday's practice, and coach Jeff Blashill wouldn't say if Larkin would be available.

"Maintenance day," said Blashill after Monday's practice, as to why Larkin didn't skate. "Right now, he didn't practice today and I'll leave it at that."

Blashill said he'd have a better idea of Larkin's status after Tuesday's morning skate, and also more on forward Adam Erne, who didn't play in Saturday's 5-4 loss in Toronto.

Erne's injury is undisclosed, but he was visibly in pain after blocking several consecutive shots late in Friday's loss to the Florida Panthers.

Erne skated on his own before Monday's practice, then participated in the workout.

The Wings are already missing forward Tyler Bertuzzi, who'll miss his second consecutive game in Canada because of his unvaccinated status. Bertuzzi will return to the lineup Thursday in Boston.

The Red Wings return to Montreal, after losing to the Canadiens, 6-1 on Oct. 23.

It was one of only two victories in the opening 10 games of the season for Montreal (2-8-0).

Pressure is building on the Canadiens. But Blashill wants his team to remember one thing.

"I'd start by saying the last time we played them they kicked our butts," Blashill said. "So that's all I really worry about. They kicked our butts, and that's what sticks in our minds. Our guys aren't watching them play on a consistent basis or watching their record or anything like that.

"What they have fresh in their minds is we got our butt kicked and we better come in here with a sense of urgency."

