Red Wings have no answer for Bergeron, Bruins in 5-1 loss

Boston — This Red Wings game was familiar to many from the last few seasons.

They try, they do their best, but in the end they simply don't measure up to their opponents while methodically losing.

The Boston Bruins have been good, not great to open this season, but they looked just fine Thursday against the Red Wings, defeating the Wings 5-1.

Boston's Patrice Bergeron, the future Hall of Famer who entered Thursday's game with no goals, scored three power-play goals and a fourth goal in the third period, igniting the Bruins. Bergeron became the seventh Bruins player to score three power-play goals in a game, and it was his second career four-goal game.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman stopped 14 shots, as Boston out-shot the Wings 36-15 a somewhat indicator of how this game went.

Thomas Greiss had 31 saves for the Wings, who've gone winless in four games (0-3-1).

The Wings (4-5-2) were without forward Dylan Larkin for a second consecutive game (personal reasons), but did get back Tyler Bertuzzi, who had missed the last two games in Canada (unvaccinated).

Coach Jeff Blashill also took defenseman Danny DeKeyser out of the lineup, sitting DeKeyser in favor of Jordan Oesterle, in an effort to find a winning lineup.

The Wings have only won once in their last 14 games in Boston (5-3-0) including the playoffs.

Blashill said the character of the Bruins' leadership group has been a key reason for the organization's success in the last decade.

"The character they've had in the locker room has led to lots of winning," Blashill said after the morning skate. "They've certainly been one of the most consistent organizations over the last 10 years or so and deserve to be considered for that.

"Their coaching staff does a great job preparing, and they get things done right to be a tough opponent on a nightly basis."

A telling nugget of this game pretty much determined the outcome midway in the third period.

The Wings had a two-man advantage trailing 3-0, on Bergeron's three goals, but had an opportunity to get close.

Sure enough, Lucas Raymond scored on a one-timer from Filip Hronek, Raymond's fifth goal, at 7 minutes, 46 seconds.

And the Wings still had over a minute left on a power play.

But the Bruins quickly recovered, as Curtis Lazar was sprung on a breakaway. Greiss made the stop, but Mike Reilly tapped in the rebound in the crease to restore the three-goal Bruins lead (4-1) just 24 seconds after Raymond's goal.

Bergeron opened the scoring with his first goal at 11:03 of the first period.

Just five seconds after Vladislav Namestnikov was penalized, Marchand found Bergeron near the bumper area and Marchand cleanly beat Greiss.

The score stayed that way after one period, but Bergeron pushed it to 2-0 at 9:39.

Marchand found Bergeron unattended in the slot, and Bergeron put his second shot past Greiss.

Marchand found Bergeron again in the bumper spot late in the second period, extending the lead to 3-0.

Swayman kept the Bruins in the lead with a pair of good saves in close on Raymond, who would finally solve the Bruinsgoalie in the third period.

The Wings did get a spark back with Bertuzzi in the lineup, getting a gritty player against the aggressive Bruins.

“The one thing that he is a lot of nights and what makes him special is he’s an engine for us," Blashill said after the morning skate. "He gives us tons of energy, tons of puck battle wins, drives our ability to win those battles for the puck and play with the puck more. I like our lineup when he’s in it but that shouldn’t preclude us from winning when he’s not.”

Bertuzzi's unvaccinated status won't be factor again until the Wings visit Toronto in February.

“I’ve had lots of conversations with Bert about a lot of things and certainly this (vaccination status) is part of the conversations I would have, but I have a great amount of respect for Bert as a person, a great amount of respect for him as a player,” Blashill said. “The NHL allowed players to make a choice with consequences and he’s made that choice and I respect his decision. It’s not something we talk about a lot. It’s his decision to make and he’s made it and I’m more worried about when he’s with us how well he plays and when he’s not with us how well everybody else plays.

"We’ve had good enough lineups to win. We got to find ways to execute better.”

