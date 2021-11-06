Wings snap four-game winless streak on Moritz Seider's OT goal in Buffalo

Buffalo — Tyler Bertuzzi made sure the Red Wings wouldn't lose Saturday.

Bertuzzi scored two goals late in the third period to tie it, then fed Moritz Seider in overtime for Seider's first NHL goal as the Red Wings rallied for a 4-3 victory in Buffalo.

Seider took Bertuzzi's pass, drove to the net, and flipped a shot over goaltender Dustin Tokarski at 2 minutes, 45 seconds of overtime.

The Wings (5-5-2) ended a four-game winless streak.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 4, Sabres 3 (OT)

Bertuzzi scored two goals just 1:30 apart late in the third period, forcing a 3-3 tie.

Bertuzzi cut the lead to 3-2 at 13 minutes 24 seconds, one-timing a pass from Danny DeKeyser near the dot.

Bertuzzi then tied the game at 14:54, taking a pass from Pius Suter and splitting through the Buffalo defense and slipping his eighth goal past Tokarski.

Suter scored 16 second into the game, jamming a puck past Tokarski for his second goal this season.

But the Sabres stormed back, Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin (power play) scoring 1:04 apart midway in the second period, erasing a 1-0 Wings' lead. Arttu Ruotsalainen then made it 3-1 in the period.

Thompson scored his fourth, taking a drop back pass from Jeff Skinner, who skated just past the goal line and left a pass for Thompson trailing on the play.

A Joe Veleno holding penalty 32 seconds later put the Sabres on the power play.

And it didn't take long for Buffalo to convert, with Dahlin getting the puck in the high slot, and whistling a shot that goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic didn't see.

Nedeljkovic made a pair of good saves in the latter half of the second period to keep the Wings within a goal.

Ruotsalainen gave Buffalo a two-goal lead at 6:08 in the third period, outmuscling Marc Staal near the post and knocking a loose puck into the net, Ruotsalainen's second goal.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan