Red Wings' Dylan Larkin on the ice for pregame warmup; expected to play vs. Vegas

Detroit — Dylan Larkin has returned to the Red Wings.

Larkin was on the ice for the pregame skate Sunday evening as the Red Wings hosted the Vegas Golden Knights.

Larkin last played Oct. 30 in Toronto, before being away from the Wings for "personal reasons."

Larkin missed three games, and didn't practice since not being on the ice Monday in Montreal.

