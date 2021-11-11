No rally, win this time as Capitals down Red Wings 2-0

Detroit — This time there was no rally and victory against the Washington Capitals.

The Red Wings pulled one of those this season, but Thursday fell behind and never caught up, losing 2-0.

Washington's Dmitry Orlov and Lars Eller scored 10 seconds apart midway in the first period, and goaltender Zach Fucale — making his NHL debut — stopped 21 shots to become the first goaltender to shut out the Red Wings in his first NHL game.

The Wings (7-6-2) saw their three-game winning streak end, while Washington (7-2-4) won its second in the last five games.

Both teams had plenty of chances on the power play but neither was particularly effective. The Wings were scoreless on four attempts — including a 1 minute, 24 second two-man advantage in the second period — while Washington was 0-for-4, including a 1:49 two-man advantage, also in the second period.

It was an impressive road victory for the Capitals, who were without injured forwards, Anthony Mantha (former Red Wing, shoulder), Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and T.J. Oshie (lower body).

Washington broke the game open with those two quick goals in rapid fashion.

Orlov made it 1-0 with his second goal, at 12:43 of the first period.

Evgeny Kuznetsov fed Orlov open near the dot, and Orlov unleashed a one-timer that whistled past goaltender Thomas Greiss (27 saves).

Just 10 seconds later, the Capitals built a cushion.

Former Wings defenseman Nick Jensen knocked the puck away from Givani Smith along the boards, and fed the puck ahead to Eller, who drove to the net and wrapped the puck around Greiss for Eller's first goal this season.

The Wings had a perfect penalty-killing evening for a third consecutive game, most impressively killing the Capitals' two-man advantage, with Washington star Alex Ovechkin lurking dangerously in his area near the dot.

“They’re a different power play than Edmonton, Edmonton has a lot of movement," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said after Thursday's morning skate, comparing the two dangerous power plays the Wings have faced this week. "Washington, historically, has been a very static power play, but extraordinarily effective over a long period of time. They present a ton of challenges with the level of players they have at those positions and the fact they have good left and right combos.

“One of the reasons we did a good job against Edmonton was we gave up two power plays, so you only had to kill two penalties. That’s part of it, making sure you’re good in the discipline aspect and then making sure we execute.”

Ovechkin had one point for the evening, drawing an assist on the Orlov goal, but the Wings kept Oveckin out of the goal-scoring column.

Ovechkin, leading the league with 11 goals, has 741 career goals and is chasing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the No. 1 spot all time. Ovechkin is tied with Brett Hull, with Gordie Howe (801) and Jaromir Jagr (766) in between.

The Wings were able to hold Ovechkin without a shot, while he played 20:14. It was the first time in over a year that Ovechkin was held to without a shot.

“It’s been cool to watch him play for the number of years I’ve been on an NHL bench,” Blashill said. “I remember when I was an assistant my first year in the NHL I could not believe how big he was. He’s way bigger when you see him on the ice at ice level than you realize on TV. He’s a huge, huge, strong person. He still plays with the same passion that he did back then, and that’s probably now 10-11 years ago, and probably the same passion that he did when he came into the league (Ovechkin is in his 17th season).

“But yet he’s gotten better over time without a doubt. He can shoot the puck from anywhere and it’s a scoring chance. You can be on him, and he’ll find a way to get it off. They’re different, him and (Edmonton’s) Connor McDavid. Connor McDavid, you have to be aware of his speed. You have to really start defending him in the offensive zone, where with Alex, it’s more once you enter your own zone you have to know where he is at on the ice all of the time. You can’t give him a millisecond or otherwise he’s getting his shot off and every shot has a chance to go in.”

