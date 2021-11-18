Dylan Larkin on the ice for Wings' morning skate in Vegas

Las Vegas — Dylan Larkin is back on the ice and presumably will play tonight when the Red Wings face the Vegas Golden Knights.

Larkin was pulled between the second and third periods of Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Dallas Stars by league officials for COVID-19 protocol.

But Larkin was on the ice for the Wings' morning skate Thursday, going through all the normal drills and preparing as if he'll play.

Larkin, and/or coach Jeff Blashill, will meet with the media after the morning skate.

Defenseman Marc Staal was one Wings' player not on the ice. If Staal can't play, Jordan Oesterle or Troy Stecher would draw into the lineup.

