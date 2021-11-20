Red Wings go winless on the road, lose 2-1 in overtime to Arizona

Glendale, Ariz. — When you play the Arizona Coyotes these days, you need to come out of it with some points — and the Red Wings did just that, but only one of them

Arizona's Clayton Keller scored 25 seconds into overtime, scoring his fourth goal, giving the Coyotes a 2-1 victory.

The Wings challenged the goal for goalie interference with Phil Kessel interfering with goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, getting his stick between the goalie's legs, but the goal was deemed legal.

Arizona's Ryan Dzingel (second goal) deflected Cam Dineen's shot from the point past goaltender Nedeljkovic at 13 minutes, 31 seconds of the third period, tying the game 1-1.

The Wings salvaged one point on this four-game road trip Saturday against the worst team in the NHL.

Dylan Larkin's breakaway goal, his ninth, at 8:41 of the first period, gave the Wings a 1-0 lead. Lucas Raymond knocked the puck up ice and Larkin raced to it, scoring on Coyotes goaltender Scott Wedgewood, gave the Wings a 1-0 lead.

The Coyotes are 3-13-2 with a mishmash roster of past-their-prime veterans and unestablished rookies - similar to the Wings two seasons ago.

The Wings (8-9-3) finally get a bit of a breather in the next 10 days after one of the busier stretches of any team in the NHL.

