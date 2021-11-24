Red Wings put DeKeyser on COVID protocol list

Detroit — The Red Wings placed defenseman Danny DeKeyser into COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, before they faced the St. Louis Blues.

The Wings early last week put forward Dylan Larkin into protocol in Dallas, but found out the next day Larkin was false-positive and Larkin re-joined the team in Vegas.

The Wings called up defenseman Dan Renouf from Grand Rapids early Wednesday, and Renouf replaced DeKeyser in the lineup.

