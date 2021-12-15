Wings place Fabbri, Rasmussen on COVID list, but game Thursday is on

Detroit — It appears the Red Wings will play at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

The Hurricanes have been ravaged by COVID-19, with six players and a staff member in protocol. Their game Tuesday in Minnesota was postponed because of the situation.

But the Wings suddenly have players of their own with COVID issues.

Just after Carolina announced Thursday's game was on, Detroit announced forwards Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen have been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Forward Tyler Bertuzzi and defensemen Marc Staal and Danny DeKeyser came off the list in recent days after missing multiple games.

Coach Jeff Blashill will address the situation later this afternoon.

The Hurricanes posted on their Twitter page Wednesday afternoon a picture of a PNC Arena picture during pregame introductions with the caption "Tomorrow's game vs. Detroit is ON!".

The Hurricanes are up against the salary cap, so calling players up from the minor leagues isn't a sure thing. Two of the players in protocol include star forwards Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov. Carolina might play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

More positive tests Thursday from Carolina could change things dramatically.

The game will serve as a homecoming for Wings' goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, who had a superb rookie season capped by being a finalist for the Calder Trophy last season in Carolina — only to be traded to the Red Wings last summer.

