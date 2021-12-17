Red Wings' Monday game vs. Colorado postponed, amid Avs' COVID issues

Detroit — The Red Wings are going to have an unexpected day off Monday.

The National Hockey League announced Friday that it has extended the period of game postponements for three teams, including the Colorado Avalanche, who were expected to play at Little Caesars Arena against the Wings.

But due to concern with the number of positive COVID cases within the last two days, as well concern for continued spread in the coming days, Colorado and Florida Panthers’ games also will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the NHL's holiday break in the schedule on Dec. 26.

The decision was made by the NHL and the NHL Players Association.

This will leave a gaping hole for the Wings, who entertain New Jersey Saturday at LCA, but now with the postponement, will not play again until December 23 in Minnesota.

The Avalanche had five players placed on the protocol list Thursday, and could have more added in the next several days.

In addition, the NHL has also extended the period of game postponements for the Calgary Flames until through December 23. The Flames have been decimated, with 17 players, and some staff, on the list.

A decision on when each team’s training facilities will re-open will be made by the league and the NHLPA in the coming days. The NHL is in the process of reviewing and revising all three teams’ regular season schedules.

Calgary will have had six games postponed, Colorado four, and Florida three games.

There are reports Friday the NHL is possibly considering pausing before the holiday break — or possibly afterward — to combat the current virus outbreak.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan