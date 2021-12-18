Red Wings place 5, including head coach Jeff Blashill, in COVID-19 protocol

The Detroit News

The Detroit Red Wings placed three players and two coaches, including head coach Jeff Blashill, in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol ahead of Saturday night's game against the New Jersey Devils.

Also placed in the protocol were forwards Carter Rowney and Givani Smith, goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and assistant coach Alex Tanguay.

Red Wings assistant coach Doug Houda will be joined Saturday night by Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Ben Simon and assistant coach Todd Krygier, the Red Wings said.

Also up from Grand Rapids are goaltender Calvin Pickard and forward Riley Barber.

The Red Wings play the Devils at 8 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.

Saturday's roster movement comes as the NHL deals with a surge of COVID-related issues, including postponements. The Red Wings' game scheduled for Monday against the Avalanche already has been postponed because of COVID-related issues with Colorado.

On Wednesday, the Red Wings placed forwards Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, and forward Tyler Bertuzzi and defensemen Marc Staal and Danny DeKeyser recently have returned from the list after missing multiple games.

This is a developing story. Check back with www.detroitnews.com for more updates.