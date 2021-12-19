COVID issues force Red Wings to shut down through at least Dec. 26

The Red Wings have shut down team operations until at least after the NHL's holiday break that concludes Dec. 26 due to an uptick in positive COVID cases, the league announced Sunday.

The decision was made by the NHL and its players association.

On Saturday, the Wings had six players and a pair of coaches — including head coach Jeff Blashill — placed on the protocol list. Blashill, assistant coach Alex Tanguay, and players Filip Zadina, Alex Nedeljkovic, Givani Smith, Carter Rowney, Michael Rasmussen and Robby Fabbri were placed on the protocol list. On Sunday, Sam Gagner, Pius Suter, Joe Veleno and assistant video coach Jeff Weintraub were added to the protocol list.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Danny DeKeyser and Mark Staal remain in quarantine.

The Wings and Avs join the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames in stopping play.

A decision on when Detroit's training facilities will re-open will be made by the NHL and the NHLPA over the next few days. The Wings’ regular-season schedule is being reviewed and revised by the league. Games on Monday against the Colorado Avalanche (previously postponed) and Thursday at the Minnesota Wild have been shelved.

Detroit's next scheduled game is Dec. 27 at the New York Rangers.

