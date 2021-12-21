Red Wings place Adam Erne, Jordan Oesterle, support staff member in COVID-19 protocol

Detroit — The Red Wings' season has been paused, but the list of their players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol continues to grow.

The Wings announced Tuesday they have placed forward Adam Erne, defenseman Jordan Oesterle and one member of the support staff in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Those three join a number of players and coaches who went on the list last week, including head coach Jeff Blashill and assistant coach Alex Tanguay; forwards Sam Gagner, Pius Suter, Joe Veleno, Robby Fabbri, Michael Rasmussen, Carter Rowney, Givani Smith and Filip Zadina; goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, and assistant video coach Jeff Weintraub.

The NHL announced late Monday night it'll begin the holiday break early, with no games from Wednesday through Saturday. Teams will return Sunday to practice, with hopes of resuming the schedule Monday.

Teams previously were scheduled off from games, practices and travel from Friday through Sunday, the traditional three-day holiday break, with games resuming Monday.

But thanks to a flurry of postponements this week, and 10 teams (including the Wings) having their seasons paused due to COVID outbreaks, the NHL moved up its break.

The Red Wings, who will have had two games postponed (last Monday's game against Colorado, and Thursday in Minnesota), are scheduled to play Monday in New York against the Rangers, but there's no guarantee that will take place.

The NHL said no individual in a team's traveling party will enter their team facility until they've had a negative test result.

Practices will not be scheduled Sunday until after 2 p.m.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan