NHL reportedly will not participate in Beijing Winter Olympics

Detroit — The NHL and its players association have finalized a decision that in recent weeks seemed inevitable.

According to multiple reports, the the NHL and NHLPA have agreed not send players to February's Olympic Games in China.

The primary reason, especially given conditions in recent weeks, is COVID-19.

The virus has caused 50 games to be cancelled in recent weeks, and has given the NHL material cause to not send its players to the Games.

Red Wings players Dylan Larkin (USA), Moritz Seider (Germany) and Filip Hronek and Filip Zadina (Czech Repubic) were reportedly some names who could have been under consideration to represent their countries.

The NHL will now use those three weeks that were slated for the Olympics, to play recently postponed games.

This is a developing story. Return to detroitnews.com for updates.

