Red Wings prospects taking center stage at world junior hockey tournament
Ted Kulfan
The Detroit News
Detroit — Red Wings fans, heck NHL fans in general, in need of a hockey fix are in luck.
With the NHL in a quicker-than-anticipated holiday break, the focus this weekend will be on the annual World Junior Championships being played in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, this year.
The best junior players in the world gather in one place, representing their countries, and have an opportunity to build their already glittering resumes.