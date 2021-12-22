RED WINGS

Red Wings prospects taking center stage at world junior hockey tournament

Ted Kulfan
The Detroit News

Detroit — Red Wings fans, heck NHL fans in general, in need of a hockey fix are in luck.

With the NHL in a quicker-than-anticipated holiday break, the focus this weekend will be on the annual World Junior Championships being played in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, this year.

Frolunda defenseman Simon Edvinsson, a Red Wings first-round draft pick last July, will represent Sweden in the world junior championships.

The best junior players in the world gather in one place, representing their countries, and have an opportunity to build their already glittering resumes.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Subscribe to keep reading

Get unlimited digital access for only $29 for one year
Subscribe Now