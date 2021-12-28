Oxford's Norris hockey family finds hope after school tragedy
Mark Falkner
The Detroit News
Dwayne Norris picked Oxford to raise his family after 11 years of playing professional hockey in Germany in 2007.
A former National Hockey League player and high-scoring Michigan State Spartan from 1988-1992, Norris said Oxford "was a safe haven" for his wife and three boys, especially when he spent three more years traveling back and forth to Germany as general manager of the Frankfurt Lions of the Deutsch Hockey League.