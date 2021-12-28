Red Wings game Wednesday canceled against Islanders

Detroit — The Red Wings' game Wednesday at the New York Islanders has been postponed.

Coach Jeff Blashill made the announcement while starting his media briefing Tuesday. Both teams continue to have fluid issues with the COVID-19 protocol, with players coming on and off the list.

The Wings now have four games to make up this season — a home game against Colorado, and road games against the Islanders, New York Rangers and Minnesota.

The Wings' next home game is expected to be Friday, at home, against Washington.

