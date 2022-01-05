Niyo: Filip Zadina's next shot with Red Wings needs to be his best

For a guy who’d felt tortured by puck luck for much of this NHL season, this probably seemed like cruel and unusual punishment.

Filip Zadina was a spectator Tuesday night, just like the rest of us, watching the Red Wings’ slumbering offense come to life. Even while shorthanded, sparked by a major penalty and aided by some minor-league goaltending as Detroit rolled to a 6-2 victory over the floundering San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena.