Red Wings game in Anaheim called off due to Ducks' COVID issues

Detroit — The Red Wings have had another game cancelled.

Their game at Anaheim on Thursday night has been postponed due to COVID-related issues affecting the Ducks.

The one positive for the Wings is it won't take long to make this one up.

The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, at Honda Center. The Wings are currently on a three-game road trip through California, and are scheduled to play at Los Angeles Saturday.

They'll wind up the trip Tuesday in San Jose.

The Wings already have four games that have been postponed, due to their own COVID related issues before -and after the holiday break.

The Wings have a home game against Colorado, and games in Minnesota, at the New York Rangers and New York Islanders to be rescheduled. The NHL has yet to announce when those games will be played.

