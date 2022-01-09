Dylan Larkin leaves game in Anaheim in first period with upper-body injury

Red Wings center Dylan Larkin was knocked out of Sunday's game in Anaheim against the Ducks in the first period.

Larkin suffered an upper-body injury at the 8:08 mark of the first period. He leads the Wings with 16 goals and 32 points this season,.

Larkin had returned from a neck injury that ended last season with several weeks to play. In this season's opener, Larkin was suspended for one game after sucker-punching Tampa's Mathieu Joseph. Joseph had checked Larkin hard into the boards.

Larkin also missed a week of this season due to a family emergency, and was pulled after two periods in a game in Dallas because of a positive COVID-19 test, The test turned out to be false-positive, allowing Larkin to return the next game.

