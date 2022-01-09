RED WINGS

Dylan Larkin leaves game in Anaheim in first period with upper-body injury

Ted Kulfan
The Detroit News
Red Wings center Dylan Larkin was knocked out of Sunday's game in Anaheim against the Ducks in the first period.

Larkin suffered an upper-body injury at the 8:08 mark of the first period. He leads the Wings with 16 goals and 32 points this season,.

Larkin had returned from a neck injury that ended last season with several weeks to play. In this season's opener, Larkin was suspended for one game after sucker-punching Tampa's Mathieu Joseph. Joseph had checked Larkin hard into the boards.

Larkin also missed a week of this season due to a family emergency, and was pulled after two periods in a game in Dallas because of a positive COVID-19 test, The test turned out to be false-positive, allowing Larkin to return the next game.

