Red Wings show fight, but fall to Ducks in shootout, 4-3

This was a good bounce back game for the Red Wings, but it ended up one point short of what they would have preferred.

They took the host Anaheim Ducks to a shootout, before the home team earned the 4-3 victory.

The Ducks won the shootout 2-0, with Trevor Zegras and Rickard Rakell scoring against goaltender Thomas Greiss.

The Wings (16-16-4) have lost eight of their last 11 games (3-7-1).

Vladislav Namestnikov helped the Wings get into overtime, tying the game at 3 with his 10th goal.

BOX SCORE: Ducks 4, Red Wings 3 (SO)

Jordan Oesterle lifted an innocent shot from the point that appeared to deflect off two Ducks before glancing off Namestnikov's left leg and past Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal.

Max Comtois had broken a 2-all tie at 2:01 for the Ducks.

Filip Zadina was stripped of the puck, leading to a Ducks rush going the other way.

Rakell found Comtois driving alone to the post and Comtois tapped the puck past Greiss for Comtois' first goal this season.

Filip Hronek (power play) and Tyler Bertuzzi added Wings goals.

The Wings were without forward Dylan Larkin for the final two periods because of an upper-body injury. Larkin played 8:08 before exiting.

The Wings also lost Bertuzzi in overtime. He appeared to have suffered a wrist injury. The skate blade of Zegras came close to Bertuzzi's wrist, who, after a collision between the two players, quickly skated off the ice.

Hronek tied the game 1-1 just 21 seconds into the second period. With the Wings enjoying a two-man advantage, Hronek blasted a shot from the high slot that somehow fooled Dostal, who was making his NHL debut for Hronek's fourth goal.

Bertuzzi gave the Wings a 2-1 lead at 15:07. Marc Staal attempted a wraparound but lost control of the puck, which slid through the slot to an open Bertuzzi who had an open net to putin his 16th goal and six in the last six games.

But Terry pulled Anaheim back into a 2-all tie with his 22nd goal, beating Greiss from the hashmark.

This game was highlighted by the presence of three of the best rookies in the NHL this season.

All three made impacts.

Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond each had an assist, while the Ducks' Zegras had a power play goal, and assist.

Raymond's assist was his 20th, in his 36th game this season, making him the fastest in franchise history to reach that milestone.

