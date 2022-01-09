Sleepy Red Wings dominated by Kings, 4-0

Good for you if you didn't stay up to watch the Red Wings.

You didn't miss a darn thing.

Playing in Los Angeles Saturday, the Wings never really got started and wound up losing 4-0 in a game that was one-sided from the start.

The Kings outshot the Wings by a staggering 27-2 margin in the first period — outshot the Wings 42-21 in the game — as the Wings (16-16-3) lost their seventh in their last 10 games and third in the last four since returning after being shut down after a COVID outbreak.

Phillip Danault, Drew Doughty, Adrian Kempe (shorthanded) and Trevor Moore (empty net) scored for the Kings (17-13-5), while goalie Cal Peterson earned a shutout in his first start since Dec. 6.

With the Wings not having played since Tuesday's victory over San Jose at Little Caesars Arena — their game Thursday in Anaheim was rescheduled to Sunday after the Ducks had a COVID outbreak — there might have been some rust expected.

BOX SCORE: Kings 4, Red Wings 0

But the Wings were swarmed, not helping themselves defensively and the Kings were capitalizing.

Danault put back a rebound in the slot at 6:27 of the first period, and Doughty made it 2-0 with a shot from the point that Nedelkovic never saw with traffic in front of him.

MORE: Bruce set to make history on Red Wings' radio broadcast

Still, the Wings were only down two goals after that ugly period. But despite improvement in the middle 20 minutes, the Wings found themselves trailing 3-0 after Kempe got a step down wing and snapped a shot past Nedeljkovic.

The 27 shots Los Angels had in the first period tied a season-high in the NHL this season — and were tied for second-most allowed in Wings' franchise history, tying the 27 Los Angeles had against the Wings in the second period on Jan. 7, 2010.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan