Yzerman tabs Lidstrom as new Red Wings VP of hockey operations

The Red Wings are adding one of the best defenseman to ever play to the front office.

General manager and executive vice president Steve Yzerman announced Tuesday that the Wings have hired Nicklas Lidstrom as vice president of hockey operations.

Lidstrom, 51, will be involved in all aspects of hockey operations for the Red Wings in his new role, according to a news release.

Both Yzerman and Lidstrom are expected to speak to the media this afternoon.

Lidstrom, 51, spent his illustrious 20-year career with the Wings, winning four Stanley Cups, six Norris trophies (best defenseman), and a Conn Smythe Trophy (playoff MVP) in 2002, before retiring in 2012 and being named to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015.

Lidstrom's No. 5 jersey was retired by the Wings during the 2013-14 season.

He joined the Wings' scouting department in 2012 and has been utilized in that role since then, primarily in Europe.

