Michigan natives lead Winnipeg past Red Wings 3-0

Detroit — Maybe it was the travel back from the West Coast, maybe that the Red Wings are officially in a slump.

Whatever the cause, a return home wasn’t helpful Thursday for the Wings, who lost 3-0 to the decimated Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets were without eight players, all in COVID protocol, but they did have former Ann Arbor Skyline quarterback Andrew Copp and that proved to be the difference.

Copp, a former high school football star and hockey standout at University of Michigan, scored two goals leading to the Jets to victory.

Kyle Connor (Shelby Township) added a shorthanded, empty-net goal and goalie Connor Hellebuyck (Commerce) stopped 33 shots, as the Jets’ Michigan connection definitely led the way.

The Wings enjoyed a two-man advantage, and even pulled goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to have essentially a 6-on-3 advantage, but couldn’t convert in almost 90 seconds of the multi-skater advantage.

All the while, the Wings continue to flounder.

They’ve won only three of their last 13 games (3-8-2), won once in seven games, and are winless in four consecutive games.

The Wings dipped below .500 (16-17-5) in the standings, too.

“If you’re in this league, in this league for a reason,” Nedeljkovic said after Thursday’s morning skate, when asked about the Wings’ busy schedule amid the losing. “It doesn’t matter who is in or out, we have to find ways to win games, whether it’s at home or the on the road. We’ve going to have a tougher schedule coming up.”

What made this loss particularly disappointing for the Red Wings was that the Jets were extremely shorthanded. Winnipeg had eight regulars out of the lineup in COVID protocol, but the way the Jets (17-12-5) looked on the ice you couldn’t tell much difference.

Some of the Jets who were missing included key forwards Paul Stastny and Nik Ehlers, and defensemen Brenden Dillon and Nathan Beaulieu.

“They have a good combination of size and skill,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said of the Jets, after the morning skate. “Obviously they have some guys out. Every team is different when they are at their best.

“Their forward group is really good, and they’ve done a great job revamping their (defense) corps.”

Copp opened the scoring at 5:41 of the first period.

Former Red Wing Evgeny Svechnikov got the puck along the boards and fed Copp driving down wing.

Copp got to the goal line and lifted a shot that was perfectly placed behind Nedeljkovic’s shoulders.

Copp pushed the lead to 2-0 in the second period.

With a Red Wings power play expiring, Connor (Shelby Township) found Copp alone on a breakaway and Copp deposited his second of the game and 10th goal of the season at 11:07.

The Wings went goal-less on five power-play attempts.

Thursday’s game was the Wings’ fourth in six nights, and they traveled to back Wednesday from California.

Some tired legs were expected. But Blashill agreed with Nedeljkovic that there are no excuses of that sort in the NHL.

“You got to find ways to win,” Blashill said.

The Jets have played fewer less games than the Red Wings, given their inability to host games recently because of attendance restrictions in Canada. Thursday’s game was the first in a week for the Jets.

“We all have our challenges through a season. We’re probably the opposite of Winnipeg in they haven’t played as much lately and we’ve played a lot coming back from the West Coast,” Blashill said. “(But) there’s zero excuses. You have to find ways to win.”

