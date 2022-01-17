Larkin lifts Red Wings over Sabres in overtime, 3-2

If only the Buffalo Sabres could be on the Red Wings' schedule more often.

Dylan Larkin scored the game-tying, then game-winning goal in overtime, as the Wings earned a four-game season sweep over the lowly Sabres on Monday with a 3-2 victory.

The Sabres couldn't get the puck out of their zone in overtime, and Robby Fabbri near the hashmarks, set up Larkin for his second of the game and 18th of the season.

This was 48 hours after the Wings (18-17-5) dominated the Sabres at Little Caesars Arena, 4-0, which evidently left the Sabres with something to prove.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 3, Sabres 2

Vladislav Namestnikov (shorthanded) and Larkin scored 3:07 apart midway in the third period, erasing a 2-0 Buffalo lead.

Larkin came off the bench, and blasted a pass from Nick Leddy past goalie Aaron Dell in the slot for Larkin's 17th goal.

Namestnikov scored his 11th, at 10:21 of the third period, cutting the Buffalo lead to 2-1. Namestnikov converted on a 2-on-1 rush with Moritz Seider, triggering the Wings' rally.

Henri Jokiharju and Jeff Skinner had Sabres goals.

Jokiharju snapped a shot that glanced off the backside of Seider and past goaltender Alex Nedelkjovic (26 saves). Jokiharju gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 9:56 of the first period.

Skinner made it 2-0 at 9:21 of the third period. Skinner gathered the puck during a scramble in front of Nedeljkovic, and fired his 14th goal.

The Wings challenged Skinner's goal for goalie interference, charging a Sabres stick interfered with Nedeljkovic and didn't let the goaltender set himself.

But the replay proved a good goal, and the Sabres were given a power play for the unsuccessful challenge.

Namestnikov's shorthanded goal, though, evened out the goal-scoring sequence.

The Red Wings had few quality scoring chances against Dell, who himself, looked much more capable than two days before.

Dell's best saves came against Pius Suter. Dell turned away Suter in the second period after Tyler Bertuzzi found Suter alone near the front of the crease. In the third period, Bertuzzi again fed Suter, this time alone between the hash marks in point-blank range, but Dell squared up and brushed the shot to the side.

