Red Wings claim Gemel Smith, Givani's brother, off waivers

Detroit — The Red Wings have added another Smith to the organization.

Forward Gemel Smith was claimed off waivers Wednesday, joining his younger brother Givani in the Wings' organization.

The Tampa Bay Lightning put Smith on waivers Tuesday.

Smith, 27, has yet to play this season because of a lower-body injury. He is expected to land on the Grand Rapids Griffins roster initially to get into playing shape.

Smith played in five games with Tampa last season, with three assists and a plus-3 rating. He also appeared in three games with Tampa's AHL affiliate in Syracuse, earning three goals and six points.

Gemel Smith has played in 88 career NHL games with the Lightning, Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars, recording 12 goals and 24 points. Smith also has skated in 286 career AHL games, with 76 goals and 172 points.

Smith was originally drafted by Dallas in the fourth round, 104th overall, in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

