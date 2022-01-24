Tyler Bertuzzi providing scoring, needed balance in Red Wings' lineup

Detroit — If Sam Gagner were to recommend a younger hockey player one NHL player to watch, Gagner picks an interesting choice.

Tyler Bertuzzi, not exactly a player many would think. But given Gagner's reasons, you realize why, and it has merit.

"He's all over the puck, he hounds it, and when he gets it, he keeps it," Gagner said. "We were talking about it the other night. He's one of those guys that pucks follow him around. You think he loses it and he gets it back, and he strips a guy, and he takes it through somebody.