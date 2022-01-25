Wojo: Captain Dylan Larkin finds his balance, flashes brilliance again for Wings

Detroit — It was more difficult than he ever imagined. His top linemate was injured, his team was losing, his production was dropping, COVID was affecting everything. One year ago, the Red Wings’ newly minted captain was skating through a fog, lugging more responsibilities with less help.

Dylan Larkin didn’t feel burdened, but he also didn’t feel right. Being anointed in the place he grew up, in a city that reveres its hockey captains, brings unique pressures, and Larkin tried to embrace them. He immersed himself in his duties, right up until a nasty crosscheck to the back of the neck by Dallas’ Jamie Benn ended his season in April.