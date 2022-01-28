Red Wings end three-game winless streak, beat Penguins in shootout

This was a different Red Wings team Friday in Pittsburgh.

After a poor defensive game Wednesday against Chicago, the Wings shut down a powerful Penguins team, and defeated the Penguins 3-2 in a shootout.

The Wings won the shootout 1-0, with Lucas Raymond scoring the lone goal.

Goals from unexpected sources, Givani Smith and Filip Zadina (power play), sparked the Wings, who also received a fine goaltending effort from Calvin Pickard who stopped 36 shots in his first start since May 8, 2011.

Pickard stopped Jake Guentzel, SIdney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout.

The Wings (19-19-6) ended a three-game winless streak.

Pittsburgh (27-10-7) has earned points in the last 19 of 21 games.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 3, Penguins 2

The Wings come home to face another offensive juggernaut, Toronto, Saturday (7 p.m./BSD/97.1).

Guentzel had two goals, including the tying goal 27 seconds into the third period.

Guentzel forced the puck away from defenseman Filip Hronek near the corner. Crosby got the puck off the turnover, and fed Guentzel alone in the slot, who beat Pickard for his 23rd goal.

It was a difficult goal allowed considering how well the Wings had played through two periods.

Red Wings prospect report: Edvinsson and Berggren could be the next Seider and Raymond

Zadina's goal broke a 1-1 tie late in the second period, a much-needed goal for the slumping winger.

With the Wings on the power play, Zadina put back a loose puck near the crease past goaltender Casey DeSmith at 16:31. There was a noticeable sense of relief for Zadina, whose goal scored was his first in 19 games, not having scored since Nov. 30. It was Zadina's fifth goal (third on the power play).

Zadina's goal answered Pittsburgh's power-play goal earlier in the period, Guentzel scored his 22nd goal at 5:54.

Crosby lifted a shot from near the hashmarks, Evgeni Malkin got a stick on the puck, and Guentzel pounced on the loose puck in front of Pickard, tying the game 1-1.

Though Crosby and Malkin were noticeable on that power play, the Wings kept the future Hall of Famers, along with Letang, in check.

Abdelkader released from Griffins tryout, is alternate for Team USA

The Penguins' trio of stars has again been pivotal in another Penguins' outstanding season.

"They've been amazing, they've done amazing things and steered that organization for a long period of time," said Blashill, earlier in the week.

"When you have those special athletes who are so highly skilled, but yet so highly competitive and willing to do everything it takes to win, that's when you go through these stretches where your culture becomes so good that everybody that comes in conforms and you just continue to win, and they've done that.

"They've got a really good coaching staff, and it's certainly been an impressive run for them."

Crosby, in particular said Blashill, should be studied by any young player in the NHL.

"His commitment to playing both sides of the puck," said Blashill, of what stands out about Crosby. "He's a highly skilled player who is extremely strong on his skates and can do it in a lot of different ways. He makes a lot of people better and is extremely competitive but he plays a complete game.

"When your best player plays such a complete game, you can demand it of everyone."

The Wings limited Crosby, Malkin, Letang and the rest of the Penguins to only five shots in the first period, while taking a 1-0 lead on Smith's goal.

Again, it was a goal near the front of the net and the type of goal Blashill wants to see more of.

Joe Veleno intercepted an ill-advised pass from Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson near the dot. Veleno threw the puck in front and Smith controlled the rebound, whirled around, and backhanded the puck through DeSmith at 18:19 of first period, Smith's first goal in 16 games and third of the season.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan