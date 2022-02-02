Red Wings' Pat Verbeek reportedly set to become GM of Anaheim Ducks

Detroit — Pat Verbeek is reportedly headed to the Anaheim Ducks.

Pierre LeBrun, of the The Athletic, reported Wednesday night that Verbeek, assistant general manger of the Red Wings, could be named as general manager of the Ducks as soon as Thursday.

Verbeek has emerged as the leading contender for the Ducks' GM position in recent days.

Verbeek has worked closely with general manager Steve Yzerman in both Tampa Bay and now the Red Wings. With the departure of assistant GM Ryan Martin last off-season to the New York Rangers, Verbeek became GM of the Wings' minor league affilate Grand Rapids Griffins, adding to his responsibilities.

Verbeek began his front-office career in 2006 as a professional scout for the Red Wings. After four seasons in Detroit, Verbeek moved on to Tampa Bay, where he served as the director of professional scouting before being promoted to assistant GM and director of player personnel.

With the Wings, Verbeek oversaw all aspects of hockey operations for the AHL Griffins, including player personnel decisions, player development, contract negotiations and player movement.

On the ice, Verbeek played 1,424 games with New Jersey, Hartford, the New York Rangers, Dallas and the Wings. Verbeek recorded 1,063 points (522 goals, 541 assists) with 2,905 penalty minutes and won a Stanley Cup in 1999 with Dallas.

