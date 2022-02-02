Red Wings head into All-Star break after 5-3 loss to Kings

Detroit — The Red Wings will have plenty of time to sit and stew over this loss.

They're off for the next six days because of the All-Star break, and the Wings will not be in a good mood after Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Los Angeles.

Phillip Danault's second goal of the game, and 12th of the season, at 12 minutes, 12 seconds of the third period broke a 2-2 tie. Danault converted a nice pass on a 2-on-1 rush with Trevor Moore past goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, shortly after the Wings had tied the game.

Viktor Arvidsson scored an empty-net goal at 18:33, giving the Kings a 4-2 lead.

But Joe Veleno scored his first goal in 18 games, and fourth of the season, with 46.8 seconds left, cutting the Kings lead to 4-3.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored his career-high 22nd goal in the third period, briefly tying it 2-2. Gustav Lindstrom lifted a shot that Bertuzzi, alone near the post, redirected past goaltender Jonathan Quick at 8:39.

Michael Rasmussen gave the Wings a first period lead, but Kings goals from Danault and Arthur Kaliyev in the second period erased the Wings' lead.

Danault tied the game in the second period and ignited a Kings' surge the rest of the period. Danault drove to the net after a shot by Austin Strand, the puck bounced off Nedeljkovic's right shoulder, and Danault batted the puck in for his 11th goal at 12:47.

The Kings sustained the pressure and took the lead on Kaliyev's goal at 18:11. Strand again got the primary assist — there were his first two points in the NHL — with a shot from the high slot that Kaliyev redirected past Nedeljkovic for his eighth goal.

Rasmussen opened the the scoring late in the first period. After Filip Zadina made a fine backcheck to prevent a possible Kings' goal, Rasmussen put back a rebound of Zadina's shot on the other end. It was Rasmussen's fifth goal, giving the Wings a 1-0 lead at 17:05.

