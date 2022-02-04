Red Wings slide Shawn Horcoff into general manger role for Grand Rapids Griffins

Detroit — The Red Wings have moved quickly to replace Pat Verbeek.

General manager Steve Yzerman announced Friday that Shawn Horcoff has been named Red Wings assistant GM and GM of the Wings' minor-league affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins.

Verbeek was named Thursday general manager of the Anaheim Ducks.

Horcoff will work alongside Yzerman on all hockey operations matters for the Red Wings, in addition to being responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Griffins, including personnel decisions, contract negotiations and player movement.

“I’m very excited for my new role with the Red Wings and look forward to continuing the winning culture and tradition in Grand Rapids,” Horcoff said. “I’ve been very fortunate to establish relationships with the players, coaches and front office personnel within the Red Wings organization over the last six years and I’m excited for the opportunity to continue developing our prospects in Grand Rapids and helping them become impactful players at the NHL level.”

Horcoff, 43, spent six seasons as the Red Wings’ director of player development, in addition to the last three seasons as assistant director of player personnel. Horcoff joined the Wings prior to the 2016-17 season following a 1,008-game NHL career.

As director of player development, Horcoff oversaw and evaluated Detroit’s prospects playing at the junior or collegiate level or in Europe. He also ran the team's development camp, held immediately following the annual NHL Entry Draft.

“Shawn has a tremendous work ethic and has done a great job developing the prospects within our organization, helping them prepare for the next steps in their careers,” Yzerman said. “The relationships he’s formed within the organization – and throughout the hockey community — make him a valuable asset to our future both in Detroit and Grand Rapids, and I look forward to continue working alongside him.”

Horcoff played college hockey at Michigan State from 1996-00, with 152 points (50 goals, 102 assists) in 155 games and was CCHA player of the year in 1999-00.

