Farmington Hills broadcaster Jason Ross Jr. makes Blackhawks history

It wasn't until midway through the first period of his first National Hockey League TV game that Farmington Hills native Jason Ross Jr. learned of the historical significance of the broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago.

The 23-year-old Ross Jr. became the first Black TV play-by-play announcer in the history of the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 8, 2022, but he didn't know about it until color analyst Colby Cohen gave him the heads up.