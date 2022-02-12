Thomas Greiss comes up big in return as Red Wings dump Flyers

By Steve Kornacki

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit — Goalie Thomas Greiss hadn’t been between the pipes in a game for the Detroit Red Wings in five weeks, but he didn’t show many signs of rust in Saturday afternoon’s start against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Greiss made 32 saves as the Red Wings got one goal each from Tyler Bertuzzi (No. 23), Filip Zadina (No. 6), Moritz Seider (No. 5) and Michael Rasmussen (No. 6) to come out on top, 4-2.

Greiss made a well-timed pad save while going down to stop a shot midway through the third period that brought loud cheers from the Detroit faithful at Little Caesars Arena. It was the last really good chance the Flyers had to keep Detroit from beating them for the second time in four days.

His best stop came, ironically, on a play that prompted a power-play opportunity that the Flyers capitalized on.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 4, Flyers 2

Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal was called for hooking Scott Laughton on a breakaway. Laughton kept his balance and shot low and to the right, but Greiss got down to make the pad save that electrified the crowd.

Philadelphia defenseman Keith Yandle then scored on the power play for his first goal of the season on a shot out in front when Flyers left wing Isaac Ratcliffe (6-foot-6, 200 pounds) blocked Greiss’ full view and Rasmussen couldn’t quite block the shot.

The Red Wings kept paying dividends on the recent line changes by coach Jeff Blashill on both goals that put them in ahead, 2-0.

Left wing Zadina, added two games ago to the No. 1 line centered by Dylan Larkin that includes right wing Lucas Raymond, scored at 9:37 of the second period.

Larkin skated nearly the full length of the rink before setting up Zadina for a wrister that went top shelf and to goalie Carter Hart’s right stick side. Staal also was credited with an assist.

Bertuzzi opened the scoring at 5:36 of the first period after taking a centering pass from the left corner from left wing Robby Fabbri and banging a shot past Hart. Center Pius Suter assisted as well.

Blashill put Bertuzzi, Fabbri and Suter together on what’s come to be known as the “Guelph Line” on Jan. 15, and they’ve produced ever since. That trio played together in Canadian junior league for the Guelph Storm’s 2013-14 Ontario Hockey League champions and were three of that team’s top four scorers the next season.

Seider made it a two-goal lead once again at 9:05 of the third period.

Rasmussen added an empty-net goal with 1:39 remaining in the game with assists from Larkin and Sam Gagner.

Steve Kornacki is a freelance writer.