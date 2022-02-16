Wings' Lucas Raymond, Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere take different paths to stardom

Detroit — Funny how NHL Entry Drafts work.

In 2020, every team was angling and hoping to get that first pick overall and select forward Alexis Lafreniere, a much-hyped junior out of Quebec.

The Wings had the worst record, by far, before COVID-19 arrived on the scene and prematurely ended the regular season. Though having the worst record, the Wings dropped to fourth overall in the lottery and saw the playoff-caliber New York Rangers leap to No. 1 in the lottery.