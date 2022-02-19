Wings' Gemel Smith picked up on waivers by Cup champion Lightning

Detroit News

Gemel Smith is headed back to the two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Red Wings' 27-year-old center was claimed on waivers by Tampa Bay on Saturday, one month after Detroit claimed Smith on waivers from the Lightning on Jan. 19.

Smith, who had one assist and was minus-2 in three games with the Red Wings, skated on the same line for the first time with his brother, Givani Smith, on Monday against the Minnesota Wild at Excel Energy Center.

Gemel and Givani Smith were the first brothers to play for the Red Wings since Frank and Pete Mahovlich in 1969.

Red Wings avoiding losing streaks, building on success