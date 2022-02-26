Red Wings continue search for Seider's defensive partner

Detroit — Rookie defenseman Moritz Seider has the ability and skill set to play with any of the Red Wings' veteran defenseman.

The minor issue has been finding the one who can mesh well with Seider.

Coach Jeff Blashill had Danny DeKeyser playing with Seider early in Wednesday's game against Colorado. But DeKeyser's problems dealing with the Avalanche's size and speed forced Blashill to put Nick Leddy back with Seider, while DeKeyser was paired with Gustav Lindstrom.